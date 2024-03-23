Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Sold by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,627 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,867 shares during the period. Sterling Infrastructure comprises approximately 0.6% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,377,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,954,000 after buying an additional 538,387 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 347.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 616,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,265,000 after purchasing an additional 478,331 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 2,182.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 351,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,596,000 after purchasing an additional 335,788 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 45.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 847,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,262,000 after purchasing an additional 263,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 262.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 257,364 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of STRL traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.03. 321,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,268. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.23 and a 12-month high of $116.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $485.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.90 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 7.03%. Research analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

View Our Latest Research Report on STRL

Insider Activity

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 33,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $3,610,693.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,580,083.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 40,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total value of $4,549,270.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 606,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,765,281.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 33,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $3,610,693.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,580,083.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,061 shares of company stock valued at $10,457,298. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.