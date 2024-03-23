Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 216 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Legato Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,926 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $59,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 50.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.84. 1,246,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,176,723. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.94 and a 52-week high of $160.05.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 35.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.12.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total value of $1,508,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 226,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,177,488.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total transaction of $1,508,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 226,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,177,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,119 shares of company stock worth $3,711,578 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

