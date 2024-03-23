Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,298 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,298 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Equity Commonwealth worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 30.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 89.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 18.2% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Commonwealth

In other Equity Commonwealth news, CAO Andrew Levy sold 2,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $45,072.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,126.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Price Performance

Equity Commonwealth Profile

NYSE:EQC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.90. The stock had a trading volume of 784,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,736. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.93.

(Free Report)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.