Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 4,456 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Legato Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,456 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total value of $7,019,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,324,136.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $477,372.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,773.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total transaction of $7,019,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,492 shares in the company, valued at $41,324,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,170 shares of company stock valued at $8,266,955 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ONTO shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Price Performance

NYSE:ONTO traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.44. 251,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.57 and a beta of 1.41. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.40 and a 52-week high of $199.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.42.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.06 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Onto Innovation’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.