Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Stake Lowered by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,021 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter worth $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter worth $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter worth $364,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 44.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $57,864.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,726.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $57,864.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,726.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 750 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $42,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,983.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,228 shares of company stock valued at $520,122. Insiders own 13.51% of the company’s stock.
Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 1.1 %
Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $523.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.39 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday.
Cal-Maine Foods Profile
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.
