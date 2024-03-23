Legato Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RBC. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at $26,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

In other news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.80, for a total value of $83,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.22, for a total value of $4,008,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,583,470.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.80, for a total transaction of $83,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RBC stock traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $264.87. The company had a trading volume of 104,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,024. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $288.16.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.08). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $373.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.61 million. Research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RBC shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised shares of RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.86.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

