Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 7,131 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Legato Capital Management LLC cut its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,131 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.60. 991,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 90.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.30. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.87 and a 1-year high of $221.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $270.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.66 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 28.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ELF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total value of $30,506.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,880,687.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total value of $30,506.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,880,687.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total value of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,922 shares of company stock valued at $10,145,374. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

