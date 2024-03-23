Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 275 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Legato Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of AZZ worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 557.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of AZZ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get AZZ alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AZZ. StockNews.com cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Noble Financial cut shares of AZZ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday.

AZZ Stock Performance

AZZ stock traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,332. AZZ Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.59 and a 12-month high of $82.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.20.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. AZZ had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. AZZ’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.55%.

AZZ Company Profile

(Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.