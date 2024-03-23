Legato Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 28,572 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sysco Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE SYY traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $81.59. 2,002,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,676,215. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.95.
Sysco Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 48.90%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.38.
Insider Activity at Sysco
In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
About Sysco
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
