Legato Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 28,572 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE SYY traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $81.59. 2,002,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,676,215. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.95.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 48.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sysco

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.