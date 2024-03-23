Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases 16,037 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 193.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,037 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,011,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $165,478,000 after buying an additional 45,665 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,807,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,755,000 after purchasing an additional 67,372 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.5% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,650,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $120,538,000 after purchasing an additional 52,980 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 5.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,250,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,285,000 after purchasing an additional 171,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,853,000 after purchasing an additional 95,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MOD shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

Insider Transactions at Modine Manufacturing

In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $7,435,242.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at $17,577,043.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $7,435,242.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,577,043.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $1,288,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,831,139.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:MOD traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.11. 1,017,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.28. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $106.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $561.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.84 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

