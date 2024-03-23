National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Shares Sold by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,677 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in National HealthCare by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in National HealthCare by 1.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in National HealthCare by 57.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 48.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National HealthCare Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN NHC traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.85. The company had a trading volume of 56,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,436. National HealthCare Co. has a 1-year low of $55.10 and a 1-year high of $101.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.36.

National HealthCare Dividend Announcement

National HealthCare ( NYSEAMERICAN:NHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $300.91 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

National HealthCare Profile

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

