Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires 18,074 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 189.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,074 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Celsius by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $2,015,198.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,603,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,354,054.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paul H. Storey sold 3,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $196,704.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,612,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $2,015,198.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,603,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,354,054.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,120,568 shares of company stock worth $64,473,782 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CELH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Celsius from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Celsius from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Celsius from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of Celsius stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,837,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,771,039. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $99.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 119.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.87.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

