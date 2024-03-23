HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Shares Sold by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of HCI Group worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCI. FMR LLC raised its stake in HCI Group by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 112.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in HCI Group by 1,807.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in HCI Group during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCI Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of HCI Group from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair raised HCI Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on HCI Group from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCI Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

HCI Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCI traded up $2.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.72. 289,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,481. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.36. HCI Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.08 and a 12-month high of $119.60.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.81. HCI Group had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $162.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.16%.

About HCI Group

(Free Report)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.