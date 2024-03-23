St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V) (CVE:CBS) Trading 7.5% Higher

St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V) (CVE:CBS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 31,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V) Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.21. The stock has a market cap of C$2.37 million and a PE ratio of -4.13.
St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V) Company Profile
Bard Ventures Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal resource property is the Lone Pine property located in British Columbia.
See Also
