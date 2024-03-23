Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,523 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Comcast by 94.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Comcast by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475,675 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 0.3 %

Comcast stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,037,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,247,668. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $169.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.30.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.18%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

