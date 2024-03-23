HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,523 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,320,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 17,093 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 422.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,678,815 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $73,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,756 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 21,808 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in Comcast by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 136,777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.74. 15,037,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,247,668. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.10 and a 200 day moving average of $43.30. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.18%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

