HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 797 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,119 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 64,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $706,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.79. 6,659,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,268,044. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The stock has a market cap of $351.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.79 and its 200-day moving average is $111.49. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $87.51 and a 52 week high of $132.77.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Argus raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

