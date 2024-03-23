HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,182 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

VB traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,286. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.98 and its 200-day moving average is $201.73. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $227.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.