HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,182 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
VB traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,286. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.98 and its 200-day moving average is $201.73. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $227.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
