HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 114.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,331 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.8% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $57,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motco boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $479.18. 5,881,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,265,306. The company’s fifty day moving average is $458.96 and its 200 day moving average is $427.77. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $357.72 and a 1-year high of $483.23. The company has a market capitalization of $383.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

