HB Wealth Management LLC Has $64.10 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,136,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. HB Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $64,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,728,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period.

SCHX stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,103,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,863. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.11. The company has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.96 and a fifty-two week high of $62.18.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

