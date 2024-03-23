iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,640,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,486 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 2.8% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $198,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $85.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,378,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,754. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.65. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $61.18 and a 52-week high of $85.56.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

