Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,171,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 23.6% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,643,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $258.50. 2,465,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,250. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $193.65 and a 12 month high of $261.07. The company has a market cap of $364.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.14.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.