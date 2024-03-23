Global Ports (LON:GPH) Shares Up 2.2%

Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPH – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 236 ($3.00) and last traded at GBX 230 ($2.93). Approximately 256,157 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 300% from the average daily volume of 64,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 225 ($2.86).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a report on Thursday, February 29th.
Global Ports Holding Plc engages in the operation of ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. The company operates through Western Mediterranean and Atlantic Region, Central Mediterranean Region, Americas Region, Eastern Mediterranean and Adriatic region, and Other Operations.
