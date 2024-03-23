RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) Trading Up 0.9%

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €11.50 ($12.50) and last traded at €11.20 ($12.17). Approximately 840 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 43,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at €11.10 ($12.07).

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $749.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 26.77 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is €10.95.

About RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, offers in-patient, semi-patient, and outpatient healthcare services in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation, ophthalmology, pregnancies and births, accident surgery, dentistry, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of thoracic, lung, vascular, nerves and the skeletal system, and heart diseases.

