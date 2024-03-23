CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Trading 0.1% Higher

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €77.40 ($84.13) and last traded at €77.15 ($83.86). 101,309 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 148,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at €77.10 ($83.80).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €68.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €62.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 1.22.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the United States, Finland, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

