Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) were up 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $77.89 and last traded at $77.89. Approximately 403 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.65.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.80.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

Further Reading

