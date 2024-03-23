alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.20

Shares of alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €3.20 ($3.48) and last traded at €3.53 ($3.84), with a volume of 18623 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.45 ($3.74).

alstria office REIT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.14, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of €3.69. The stock has a market cap of $642.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.99.

alstria office REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.