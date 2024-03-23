Accurate Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,041 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Down 6.9 %

NKE opened at $93.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.29 and a 200 day moving average of $103.77. The company has a market cap of $142.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $128.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.29.

Get Our Latest Report on NIKE

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.