GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,790 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.1% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 538 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,734 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total value of $1,043,258.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,967,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total transaction of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total value of $1,043,258.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,967,534.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,736,778. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on COST. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Northcoast Research lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.50.

Shares of COST stock traded down $7.76 on Friday, reaching $734.80. 1,794,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,595,713. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $720.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $636.81. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $476.75 and a 1 year high of $787.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $325.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.68%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

