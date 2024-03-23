Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,441 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $90.71 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.33.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $352,508 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.05.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.