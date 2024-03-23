MKT Advisors LLC Invests $223,000 in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,700,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,965,338. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.62. The stock has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on USB

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.