HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 68,111 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,111 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $25,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 76,857,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,447 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 74,883,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,035,000 after acquiring an additional 882,925 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,636,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period.
Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $38.90. 2,309,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,792,662. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $39.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.
About Schwab International Equity ETF
Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.
