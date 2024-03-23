StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Purchased by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,396 shares during the period. StoneX Group makes up 0.8% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $6,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in StoneX Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in StoneX Group during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 160.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 39.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 29.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneX Group Stock Down 3.4 %

StoneX Group stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.93. 89,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,273. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $74.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $784.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.80 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 17.48%. On average, research analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $41,364.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,782,549.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott J. Branch sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $479,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 519,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,208,184.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $41,364.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,782,549.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,807,001. Company insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

