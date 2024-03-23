Global Trust Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 58.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth about $472,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VDC traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,009. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.31. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $204.80.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

