Legato Capital Management LLC Has $7.55 Million Stake in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Legato Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. IES makes up 1.0% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of IES worth $7,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of IES by 20.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of IES by 49.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of IES by 4.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of IES by 3.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of IES by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $703,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,520,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,000,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $703,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,520,533 shares in the company, valued at $988,000,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $316,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,500,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,419,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,494 shares of company stock worth $11,986,437 over the last 90 days. 59.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IESC traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.83. 45,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,654. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $117.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.33.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

