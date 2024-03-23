Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 82 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 161.7% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.64. 3,178,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,592,167. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $168.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.41. The company has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

