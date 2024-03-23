Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 952 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRA Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.08. 812,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,087. The company has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.93. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $120.03.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

