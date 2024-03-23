Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by MKT Advisors LLC

MKT Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BND traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,169,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,746,208. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.43.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.