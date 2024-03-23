Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 533,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after buying an additional 54,184 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,642,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,820,000 after buying an additional 9,327,755 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 201,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,955,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,250 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.3 %

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.06. 10,169,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,609,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.18.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

