Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 42 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

DIA stock traded down $3.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $394.53. 3,156,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,410,933. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $317.91 and a twelve month high of $398.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.01.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

