FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,430 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 34,546 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 37,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Trading Down 1.0 %

EQR traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $62.17. 1,510,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.84. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $69.45.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.18). Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.675 dividend. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 120.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Equity Residential news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $41,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,252.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $97,405.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,479.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $41,384.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,280 shares of company stock valued at $192,335. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.68.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

