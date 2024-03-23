iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 173,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,785,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 57,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 771.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 45,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after buying an additional 40,138 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $107.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.43. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $110.55.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

