Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,771 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.0% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 7,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $3,751,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $151.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.28 and a fifty-two week high of $155.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $3,998,933.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,659 shares of company stock worth $39,460,310 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

