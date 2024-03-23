Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Reduced by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 7,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,751,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $151.77 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.28 and a 1 year high of $155.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.12 and its 200-day moving average is $138.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,659 shares of company stock valued at $39,460,310 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

