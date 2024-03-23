BNB Market Capitalization Tops $83.79 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. BNB has a total market capitalization of $83.79 billion and $2.24 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $560.32 or 0.00862906 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.
BNB Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,537,360 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,537,435.98817766. The last known price of BNB is 551.07571476 USD and is down -4.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2118 active market(s) with $2,832,730,929.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
