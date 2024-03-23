Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Tops $30.65 on Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $30.65 or 0.00047196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion and approximately $207.80 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,933.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $468.63 or 0.00721703 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.30 or 0.00132900 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00009313 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.91 or 0.00212391 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00057742 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.04 or 0.00130959 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,179,477 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

