Steem (STEEM) Price Down 6.6% Over Last Week

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000485 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $144.36 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Steem has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,933.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $468.63 or 0.00721703 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.30 or 0.00132900 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00009313 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00047196 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.91 or 0.00212391 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00057742 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $85.04 or 0.00130959 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 458,332,725 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

