Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $77,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAC traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $31.62. 1,620,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,841. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $31.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

