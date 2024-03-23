Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,184,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831,530 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,538,000 after buying an additional 2,660,095 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,389,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the third quarter worth $28,255,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,686,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

DUHP traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.46. The stock had a trading volume of 726,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,195. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $31.72.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

