Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 1,070 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,052,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,395,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,650,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.21.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $142,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,163,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,614.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,455,273 shares of company stock worth $184,293,942 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLTR opened at $24.18 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.82.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

